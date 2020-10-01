Business at Parliament brought to a standstill for minutes as MP Waluke bounces back after release

Business at the National Assembly was on Thursday October 1, 2020 halted for a few minutes after the entry of Sirisia MP John Waluke.

who was in custody for almost four months was last week released on a cash bail of Sh10 million pending appeal of his jail sentence in a multi-million shilling corruption case.

His entry in the National Assembly interrupted the business of the House as colleagues jubilantly welcomed him.

Nominated MP David Sankok was forced to apologise for clapping his hands loudly as he welcomed the lawmaker who was appearing in public for the first time since he was released.

“We don’t clap our hands; you know how we do it. Let us have decorum in the House,” said Jessica Mbalu who was chairing the session.

“We are colleagues, Speaker you know I don’t have legs so I must use the hands and mouth,” Sankok said.

Waluke on his part thanked Kenyans who stood by him during his lowest moment.

He said that he wanted the nation to know that he did not steal anything, and that he was not corrupt.

He said that he learnt that there are many prisoners who have been jailed for the wrongs they did not do.

Justice Onyiego granted Waluke and his co-accused Grace Wakhungu Sh10 million and Sh20 million bail respectively, pending hearing and determination of their appeal.

The judge also gave them an alternative of depositing bonds of Sh20 million and Sh30 million respectively with sureties.

However, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge the release of the two on bond.

The DPP has filed a notice of appeal indicating that he is dissatisfied with the decision made by Justice John Onyiego on September 30.

“Take notice that the DPP, being dissatisfied with the decision of the High Court intends to appeal to the Court of Appeal against the decision in which the court released each of the appellants on bail pending their appeal,” reads the notice.

The notice was also served to the lawyers of the two convicts.

The two, who are also directors of Erad Supplies Ltd, were convicted in June by the Anti-Corruption Court for theft of Sh297 million from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

The trial court also imposed a combined fine of Sh2 billion. In default, Wakhungu was handed a 39-year sentence while waluke was slapped with a 34-year sentence.

But they challenged their conviction and sentence and sought to be released on bail pending the determination of appeal.