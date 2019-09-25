Busia County finance offices burnt down in an early morning inferno

Distress and Uproar has hit Kenyans raising questions after a fire incident at Busia County finance offices destroyed crucial files on Wednesday morning.

Reports indicate that the incident happened in the vicinity of a multimillion shillings fire engine that is usually parked at the county headquarters.

The 2am inferno was confirmed by Busia County Communications Director Winnstone Mbada.

This comes two months after another inferno razed Kitui County County’s Finance Economic and Planning offices.

This has made Kenyans to question these incidents, with some arguing that the Busia county finance officers must have colluded to burn down the offices to avoid being audited.

Some have went on to sarcastically praise governor Sospeter Ojamong for allegedly playing out the game to avoid being audited.

Governor Ojamong has a pending graft case in court.

On November 12, 2018, EACC embarked into fresh investigation into alleged acts of corruption in the acquisition of solid waste management services from Madam R Enterprises Ltd in the 2013/14 financial year by Ojamong-led government.

Ojaamong and five others members of the County Executive have hence been charged with conspiracy to defraud the county by engaging in projects without proper procurement process.

The embattled governor has been indicted alongside Finance Executive Bernard Yaite, Chief Finance Officer Leonard Obimbira, Head of Treasury Accounting Samuel Ombui, Allan Omachari and Edna Odhiambo.

The charges against them state that on diverse dates between March 15 and September 25, 2014 all the accused persons conspired to defraud the Busia county government of Sh8 million by entering into an agreement for a feasibility study on solid waste management.