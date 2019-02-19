Building bridges,Inside Uhuru’s bag of goodies to Kisii

When President Kenyatta pledged that he will help oversee development all across the country and not just in his political strongholds, he actually meant. The President has been touring various parts of the Country to initiate Development Projects and promote Unity with the highlight of his tours coming when he visited Kisumu alongside Raila Odinga.

The great people of Kisii are now the next in line as the will tomorrow present new equipment and projects at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Governor James Ongwae yesterday said Uhuru’s visit will be his first since he was reelected.

The President will launch the Kisii University’s School of Medicine, he said. The county signed an MoU with Kisii University to operate a medical school at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The curriculum has been approved by the university’s senate and the school is ready to admit the first students.

Ongwae said his administration wants to make the facility the best. It serves five counties — Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay and Narok. The facility handles up to 2,500 outpatients daily.

Uhuru will also preside over the groundbreaking ceremony for construction of a cancer diagnostic and treatment centre.

It has been funded by the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (Badea) and the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) at Sh2.25 billion.

Other projects include a 250-beds male ward, a mortuary with a capacity of 100 bodies with histology and anatomy laboratories, a hostel for interns and visiting doctors, a borehole, a CT Scan and a medical waste microwave to dispose of hazardous materials.

“He will lay a foundation stone for a new mother and child health facility, which will be put up for Sh150 million,” the governor said. The county has advertised the building of a doctor’s plaza. “This will enable specialised doctors to serve the patients within the KTRH,” he said.