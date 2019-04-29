Chief Justice Maraga mocked, humiliated for attending Jonathan Moi burial on Sabbath day

The late Jonathan Moi’s burial was held on Saturday, and leaders among them Chief Justice David Maraga attended the burial in Kabarak. However, Maraga’s presence at the burial ceremony raised eyebrows.

I joined family members and friends for the funeral service of Jonathan Moi, son to former President Daniel Moi in Kabarak. pic.twitter.com/BalC7aDY70 — David Maraga (@dkmaraga) April 27, 2019

Condoling with the bereaved, even on a Sabbath, is in accordance with the teachings of the SDA Church and is in perfect harmony with the observance of the Sabbath. — David Maraga (@dkmaraga) April 28, 2019

I hope this was after church service dad! — SAMSON MIRERI ARMSTR (@ArmstrMireri) April 27, 2019

Take care of mingling too much with the political class which would jeopardize your objectivity in handling of 'connected' files brought before you — Brigadier General (@BrigadierBrigad) April 27, 2019

Honestly you're over doing it, i know it's hard to tell the king is naked but it's not too late to search for your original direction. Is my humble prayer that wisdom find refunge in you. You don't need political approval, And take a low profile your. That's my ted talks — Nyamai nyamai (@sonnyamai) April 27, 2019

Hehee,, it's good u went for the burial but do u hav to be like them(sosholaits mpigs) with posting,,? — Mureithi (@WaMureithi1) April 28, 2019

Burial can’t be church service because for an Adventist, we DONT send off the departed during the sabbath day. — max_kina (@Maxyzacks) April 28, 2019

The observance of the sabbath is the sign between God and his people. Let us not be ashamed to bear the sign that distinguishes you from the world — max_kina (@Maxyzacks) April 28, 2019

Kenyans questioned Maraga, a staunch seventh day Adventist member, why he ignored the Sabath to attend the burial. Last year, while appearing before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for the CJ job, Maraga vowed never to work on Saturday, which he termed the Lord’s sabbath. Maraga’s Saturday move to attend the burial of retired President Daniel Moi’s son raised eyebrows with a section of netizens questioning his hard stance last year. However, in a tweet on Sunday night, Maraga affirmed that his visit to condole with Moi’s family was inline with the sabbath believes. “Condoling with the bereaved, even on a Sabbath, is in accordance with the teachings of the SDA Church and is in perfect harmony with the observance of the Sabbath, ” Maraga said in a post.Other leaders who attended the burial include Deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Senate Minority leader James Orengo among other government officials. The leaders were welcomed by Jonathan’s brother Gideon Moi, who shared a rare handshake with DP Ruto.