Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Chief Justice Maraga mocked, humiliated for attending Jonathan Moi burial on Sabbath day

Chief Justice Maraga mocked, humiliated for attending Jonathan Moi burial on Sabbath day

1 Comment

The late Jonathan Moi’s burial was held on Saturday, and leaders among them Chief Justice David Maraga attended the burial in Kabarak. However, Maraga’s presence at the burial ceremony raised eyebrows.
Kenyans questioned Maraga, a staunch seventh day Adventist member, why he ignored the Sabath to attend the burial. Last year, while appearing before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for the CJ job, Maraga vowed never to work on Saturday, which he termed the Lord’s sabbath. Maraga’s Saturday move to attend the burial of retired President Daniel Moi’s son raised eyebrows with a section of netizens questioning his hard stance last year. However, in a tweet on Sunday night, Maraga affirmed that his visit to condole with Moi’s family was inline with the sabbath believes. “Condoling with the bereaved, even on a Sabbath, is in accordance with the teachings of the SDA Church and is in perfect harmony with the observance of the Sabbath, ” Maraga said in a post. Other leaders who attended the burial include Deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Senate Minority leader James Orengo among other government officials. The leaders were welcomed by Jonathan’s brother Gideon Moi, who shared a rare handshake with DP Ruto.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies