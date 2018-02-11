BRREAKING! General MIGUNA Lawyer HARUN NDUBI Found In Critical Condition, Drugged Near Statehouse

“EMERGENCY ALERT!

Human rights lawyer Haron Ndubi in critical condition at Kileleshwa police station.

Info is that he was found drugged near state house but instead of taking him to hospital the Kilimani OCPD who “arrested” him took him to Kileleshwa in that bad state.

Harun Ndubi is one currently enjoined in the ongoing Miguna Miguna case as an interested party representing LSK.

During the presidential petition challenging the validity of 26th October elections, Ndubi was a lead counsel together with Julie Soweto. He is a reknown human rights lawyer.

Help!”

~ from Al-Amin Kimathi.