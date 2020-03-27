Britain leaders Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles tests positive for Coronavirus

United Kingdom’s top leadership has tested positive for Coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Friday 27th March that he was positive while Prince Charles had tested positive earlier in the week. The two met on March 4th in a rare meeting.

On his Twitter account, Johnson said he had developed mild symptoms and was self-isolating.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this,” Johnson wrote.

A Downing Street spokesperson said that the Prime Minister was tested after experiencing symptoms on Thursday “on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.”

“The test was carried out in No. 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive,” the spokesperson said, referring to the country’s public healthcare system.

“In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street,” the spokesperson said.

“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

The confirmation comes just over a week after a top government adviser on the virus, Neil Ferguson, said he believed he had been infected and warned: “There is a lot of Covid-19 in Westminster.”

Ferguson had met with the Prime Minister, as well as Whitty, and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance. It was not clear, however, where Johnson may have contracted the virus.

The infection also raises concerns over Johnson’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant.

On 25th March, Clarence House announced that Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William’s father and the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, had tested positive for coronavirus. His wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was also tested but did not have the virus. Several leaders including USA Senators and Congress members have tested positive for the virus that has since been declared a global pandemic.