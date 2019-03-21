Breaking:Migori man loses life after a night with “Mpango wa kando” in a lodging

Residents of Rongo town woke up to sad news of a man who reportedly died after spending the night with his mpango wa kando at a lodging in the town.

According to Rongo Sub-county commandant Kibet Kirui, Collins Odhiambo Ochieng’ developed complications yesterday night and was rushed to Rongo Hospital.

“Reaching 2 AM the man managed to have difficulty in breathing and was escorted to hospital,” Kirui said.

Kirui said the man’s girl friend who reported the incident at 4.30 AM in the morning said he went to the man that night where they booked the said room before he fell ill.

The man who was in his late 30’s died while undergoing treatment.

The Rongo police boss said they have launched investigations to determine the cause of the mans death.

The body of the deceased was taken to Rosewood mortuary in Rongo.