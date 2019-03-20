Breaking: Zambian high commissioner passes on after an accident in Machakos

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Brenda Muntemba-Sichilembe is dead.

Muntemba died at the Nairobi Hospital on Wednesday. She was in the ICU.

The 49-year-old diplomat was admitted at the facility after she was involved in a road accident in Machakos last month.

The accident also involved her Botswana’s counterpart Duke Lephoko.

Muntemba was operated on to stem internal bleeding before she was put in ICU.

Preliminary reports indicated that the two sustained injuries after Muntemba’s car collided head-on with a lorry.

Lephoko’s car, which was following closely, then rammed into the stalled vehicle.

They were on their way to Nairobi from a meeting at Maanzoni Lodge in Athi River, a short distance from the scene of the incident.

They were admitted at Machakos Level 5 Hospital before they were airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment.

Prior to her appointment as High Commissioner, Muntemba served as Southern Province Police Commissioner and Chief Program Officer at UNESCO in Zambia.