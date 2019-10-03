BREAKING: Wrangles rock Mariga campaign, Khalwale dropped

Former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale has been dropped from Macdonald Mariga strategy team over campaign funds fraud, Kenya Today has learnt.

The MP is said to have been given Ksh 3 million for mobilization in Kibra but ended up using only Ksh 100,000 which he gave to a group of “luhya leaders” purportedly to do the mobilization on his behalf as he feigned fatigue and kept off.

The issue became heated in a Nairobi hotel when two MPs from the rift valley confronted him.

Though low key, Khalwale has been having frosty relationship with the core team arranging DP Ruto events over his incessant demand for cash to supposedly ‘campaign’ for the DP in Western Kenya.

Even as he campaigns allies with the deputy President, Khalwale has also announced he will contest the Kakamega gubernatorial position which is also being eyed by Jubilee majority whip and Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali.