BREAKING: World Marathon Record Holder Eliud Kipchoge Named The UN Person of The Year!

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has been named UN Person of the Year by the United Nations office in Nairobi.

On October 24 every year, the agency marks UN Day, the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the United Nations Charter.

At every UN Day celebration, we honour an individual who best personifies our values and ideals,” the UN Kenya office said.

The Dutch embassy was among the first to laud Kipchoge saying:

“The embassy congratulates marathon runner and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge on winning the UN in Kenya Person of the Year award for his work on combating HIV/AIDS.”

Australian High Commissioner to Kenya described Kipchoge as a champion of champions.