Breaking: Women MPs walk out of parliament after assault of MP Fatuma Gedi

Women MPs in the national assembly have walked out of the Parliament.

Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi was on Thursday morning left blooded after she was assaulted by Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim.

Gedi was left with a bloody mouth after the morning incident in Parliament precincts in a reportedly unprovoked attack by Kassim.

Witnesses said Kassim accused Gedi – who sits in the Budget Committee – of failing to allocate money for his constituency.