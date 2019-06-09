Breaking: Woman arrested for buying a child at 50,000 in Nairobi

Police in Naivasha county are holding a woman who confessed to buying a three-month-old baby in Nairobi, which is contrary to the law.

The woman was handed over to the police after she took the baby to the Naivasha Sub-county hospital to seek treatment.

According to a witness, Jane Njeri, nurses at the hospital became suspicious of the suspect after she gave contradicting information about the baby.

Njeri said that the infant was having breathing difficulties, but the mother’s details about the baby kept changing.

“The minor had problems in breathing and when he was brought in, the mother’s stories were not adding up, and police were called in,” she said.

Njeri said that upon arrival, the suspect was interrogated, after which she admitted to having bought the baby in Kawangware, Nairobi county.

The witness admitted that she bought the minor at Sh50,000.

The incident was confirmed by Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru.