BREAKING! Wife Batterer Daudi Nzomo Gets 12 Years Sentence!

Daudi Nzomo, the man who was filmed brutally assaulting his wife , has been jailed for 12 years.

The Makueni court was told that this is not his first offense but previous incidents had been settled by the area chief.

“The victim revealed Nzomo assaulted her back in 2013 when she objected Nzomo marrying second wife,” the Prosecutor said.

She further revealed that Nzomo has been assaulting both of his wives since then.

A report from the uncle also noted that in 2016, Nzomo chased his family from their home threatening to beat them up.

The court was further told that early this year, Nzomo attempted to commit suicide claiming that his first wife Winfred Mwende was cheating on him.