BREAKING: WATCH LIVE Raila Addressing Thousands Of NASA Supporters Outside Jacaranda Grounds

RAILA ODINGA ADDRESSING Massive roadside rally AT MANYANJA ROAD -Donholm, Nairobi TODAY 28TH

Raila Odinga, accompanied by about 100 NASA leaders including HASSAN JOHO, ANYANG NYONG’O, and others left Panari Hotel and headed for Jacaranda. He addressed thousands at Manyanja Road, saying:



~Step One: We do not recognise Uhuru Kenyatta as President of Kenya. Step Two: On 12th Dec I will be sworn in legitimately as the People’s President and lead to Statehouse. I did not want to be sworn in as Besigye and not see Statehouse. I want to be sworn as Mnangagwa~

The gathering was interrupted by police just as he was handing over the mic to Musalia Mudavadi. But the message had been passed across.

Uhuru’s coronation, thought by Jubilee to be the end of struggle, is but the beginning of a new “war” that Uhuru has never known, and which he and his cronies understimated





