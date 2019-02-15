Breaking: Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi retains his seat in a 4 vs 2 row supreme court ruling

Wajir Governor Abdi has baunced back to the county top seat in a supreme court ruling.

In a ruling made by chief justice David Maraga and Smokin Wanjala the two who said the vote taken was 4 against 2 .

Maraga said the secrecy of the ballot was breached and in his opinion could have annulled the election of Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud.

The top court has been on the spot over the delay in the delivery of the decision, the case having gone on for more than a year.

After the poll, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Mr Abdi, former Kenyan ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the winner.

He defeated his closest rival Mr Ahmed Abdullahi while Ahmed Muhumed (Party of Development and Reforms) emerged third in what was seen as the most competitive contest in the county’s history.

Mr Abdi’s victory was short-lived as Mr Abdullahi and his counterpart challenged it at the High Court, alleging “massive” malpractices.

The challengers also argued that Mr Abdi had not been cleared to vie for the seat.

The former ambassador became the first governor in the country to lose his seat.

Last week, Wajir Senator Abdullahi Ali said the long court battle had affected development, thereby making the people’s lives difficult. He said it had “put our county in a great mess”.