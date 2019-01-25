Breaking: Violet Wanjiru kemunto wife of Alshabaab Terrorist Arrested in Makueni

DusitD2 Terror suspect Violet Wanjiru aka Violet Kemunto Omwoyo(shabaab bride) has been arrested in Makueni.

Kemunto was the wife to the slain terrorist Ali salim Gichunge who led the Dusit hotel attack in Nairobi.

She is expected to appear in court today. She had been on the run after her husband who died in the attack was accused of planning the Dusit hotel complex terror attack that left 21 dead.

Police Intel had earlier believed that Kemunto had escaped to Somalia before the attack as her mobile phone was tracked to Mandera.

She had sent her personal belongings via a courier service to Mandera but the workers at the courier alerted the police after she failed to tun up to collect her property.

So far eight people have been arrested in relation to the attack. This people are believed to have communicated with the attackers before the attack.

Her real names are Violet Wanjiru but uses gusii name alias in her clanstide operations.