BREAKING: Uhuru List Of New Cabinet Secretaries And Principal Secretaries

NEW APOINTMENTS (26/1/2018)


Nominated Cabinet Secretaries:
Lands – Farida Karoney
Education – Amina Mohamed
Water and Sanitation – Simon Cherugui
Interior – Fred Matiang’i
Devolution – Eugine Wamalwa
Defense – Rachel Omamo
Foreign Affairs – Monicah Juma
Sports and Heritage – Rashid Mohammed
Youth and Gender – Margaret Kobia
Petroleum and Mining – John Munyes
Environment and Forestry – Keriako Tobiko
Information and Communication – Joe Mucheru

Health – Cecil Kariuki

Northern Community Development – Peter Munya

Transport and Infrastructure – James Macharia

Tourism – Najib Balala

Ambassadors
Judi Wakhungu, Ambassador to France
Cleopha Mailu, Ambassador to the UN, Geneva
Kiema Kilonzo, High Commissioner to Uganda
Dan Kazungu, High Commissioner to Tanzania
Phylis Kandia, Ambassador to Belgium, Luxemburg
Willy Bett, Ambassador India

