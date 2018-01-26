BREAKING: Uhuru List Of New Cabinet Secretaries And Principal Secretaries

NEW APOINTMENTS (26/1/2018)
Nominated Cabinet Secretaries:
Lands – Farida Karoney
Education – Amina Mohamed
Water and Sanitation – Simon Cherugui
Interior – Fred Matiang’i
Devolution – Eugine Wamalwa
Defense – Rachel Omamo
Foreign Affairs – Monicah Juma
Sports and Heritage – Rashid Mohammed
Youth and Gender – Margaret Kobia
Petroleum and Mining – John Munyes
Environment and Forestry – Keriako Tobiko
Information and Communication – Joe Mucheru
Health – Cecil Kariuki
Northern Community Development – Peter Munya
Transport and Infrastructure – James Macharia
Tourism – Najib Balala
Ambassadors
Judi Wakhungu, Ambassador to France
Cleopha Mailu, Ambassador to the UN, Geneva
Kiema Kilonzo, High Commissioner to Uganda
Dan Kazungu, High Commissioner to Tanzania
Phylis Kandia, Ambassador to Belgium, Luxemburg
Willy Bett, Ambassador India
Comments
wycliffe says
losts sheep mr mwangi kuunjuri
Denis says
kiunjuri is appointed CS agriculture
wycliffe says
lost sheep mr mwangi kuunjuri
Fred Masinde says
Where are this lost sheep who shifted from opposition to government in the name of jobs in the government. Greatness will never benefit this nation.
Anonymous says
Hahahahaha unemployed people who think they are better because they are poor
sheriff says
hahahaaaa eugine wamalwa where are you my brother
Anonymous says
hauna macho devolution ww ndo c s?
Anonymous says
devolution
Philip says
Where are the likes of Budalangi residents i.e Otuoma and Namwamba?
Anonymous says
See how luos turn on their own
Anonymous says
They are their own worst enemies,like this site they think it helps raila but it only makes Kenyans see their stupidity,,they have list four times in a row,,even besigye swore himself in,, zero effect just made him a joke,
Anonymous says
They are their own worst enemies,like this site they think it helps raila but it only makes Kenyans see their stupidity,,they have lost four times in a row,,even besigye swore himself in,, zero effect just made him a joke,
Anonymous says
Ati kwasababu hawaabudu raila haha
Anonymous says
where is sarai in this list of cs
Anonymous says
nice
Anonymous says
Charles meter ako wzpi!
W says
What took so long? This looks like the same crop of bureaucrats being recycled back in.
Anonymous says
mailu is finally an ambassador….
kudos!!
elphas kweyu says
reject nylons and accept plastics
Anonymous says
well done,prezo
Yego says
Hon.Bet ambassador. Goodone
Anonymous says
Even namwamba is in foreign affairs,, but raila hahaha
Anonymous says
Amina Muhammed cs in education it’s quite?….