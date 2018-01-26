BREAKING: Uhuru List Of New Cabinet Secretaries And Principal Secretaries

NEW APOINTMENTS (26/1/2018)





Nominated Cabinet Secretaries:

Lands – Farida Karoney

Education – Amina Mohamed

Water and Sanitation – Simon Cherugui

Interior – Fred Matiang’i

Devolution – Eugine Wamalwa

Defense – Rachel Omamo

Foreign Affairs – Monicah Juma

Sports and Heritage – Rashid Mohammed

Youth and Gender – Margaret Kobia

Petroleum and Mining – John Munyes

Environment and Forestry – Keriako Tobiko

Information and Communication – Joe Mucheru

Health – Cecil Kariuki

Northern Community Development – Peter Munya

Transport and Infrastructure – James Macharia

Tourism – Najib Balala

Ambassadors

Judi Wakhungu, Ambassador to France

Cleopha Mailu, Ambassador to the UN, Geneva

Kiema Kilonzo, High Commissioner to Uganda

Dan Kazungu, High Commissioner to Tanzania

Phylis Kandia, Ambassador to Belgium, Luxemburg

Willy Bett, Ambassador India