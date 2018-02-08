BREAKING VIDEO: ”Keep Off Media”- Church Warns Uhuru February 8, 2018 5 Comments Meanwhile Raila’s interview has sent mixed signals to statehouse, nobody knows what the leader is upto. Watch>>
Anonymous says
Kikuyu blindness of worshipping an election rigger will be felt very soon If kikuyus are deported from all NASA zones and their properties taken away and forcifully it will frighten them to piss on their pants and this will turn all Ki9kuyus against Jomo Kenyatta and William Ruto arrogancy impunity and their blind worship of Uthamaki. just send them to their Uthamakistan.
Anonymous says
THERE ARE MANY KENYAN CITIZENS FROM THE KIKUYU ETHNIC COMMUNITY WHO ARE JUST AS TRAPPED IN THE THUGGERY AND CORRUPTION BEING PERPETRATED ON THE COUNTRY AS OTHER POOR KENYAN CITIZENS!
Anonymous says
Kenya has no religious leaders. These are just RUTO’S Brown envelope receptors. Media closed that long, passports being confiscated, random detentions and they don’t say a word?
Anonymous says
I feel so pissed off with this so called government..when are we seceding? Did we give up on the people’s Republic?where is Hon Kaluma.someone tell him I am looking for him.meanwhile mheshimiwa what came of that shithole called iebc n seccion bill???
Baby Gee says
God is the only one we can turn to because we have a rogue regime which does not follow Law or the constitution the big problem Kenyans have refused to move on. Uhuru should seek some advise from Kibaki because he is they type of man who can not Accept being a loser and thinks he owns Kenya yet Kenya belongs to God and Kenyans. How I wish we could go the Zimbabwe Way peaceful without anyone dying.