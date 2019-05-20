Breaking: Unknown attackers fatally stab 7-year-old Standard One pupil in Matungu.

A seven-year-old pupil killed in Matungu, Kakamega county just shortly after the director of public administration Noordin Haji ordered for release of Echesa, Sen. Malala, MP Murunga & MCA Oduori.

Politicians linked to the Matungu killings are now free. The suspects Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, former Sports CS Rashid Echesa, Matungu MP Justus Murunga and Mayoni MCA Libinus Oduor were released last night #KTNMorningExpress pic.twitter.com/i9YFqBcqRs — ktn (@KTNKenya) May 20, 2019

Standard 3 pupil stabbed to death at their home in Matungu, Kakamega County, despite ongoing security operation in the area. — Ali 'Mwamvita' Manzu (@Ali_Manzu) May 20, 2019