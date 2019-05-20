Breaking: Unknown attackers fatally stab 7-year-old Standard One pupil in Matungu.

A seven-year-old pupil killed in Matungu, Kakamega county just shortly after the director of public administration Noordin Haji ordered for release of Echesa, Sen. Malala, MP Murunga & MCA Oduori.
Politicians linked to the Matungu killings are now free. The suspects Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, former Sports CS Rashid Echesa, Matungu MP Justus Murunga and Mayoni MCA Libinus Oduor were released last night #KTNMorningExpress pic.twitter.com/i9YFqBcqRs
— ktn (@KTNKenya) May 20, 2019
Standard 3 pupil stabbed to death at their home in Matungu, Kakamega County, despite ongoing security operation in the area.
— Ali 'Mwamvita' Manzu (@Ali_Manzu) May 20, 2019
Matungu Killings in Kakamega County; in what seems like retaliatory attack, unknown assailants stab to death 7-year-old Standard One pupil at Bulimbo Star Academy at their home.
Matiang'i should now bring KDF onboard, kama mbaya mbaya.
— Cyprian Nyakundi Escobar (@CisNyakundi) May 20, 2019
