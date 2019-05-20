Kenya Today

Breaking: Unknown attackers fatally stab 7-year-old Standard One pupil in Matungu.

A seven-year-old pupil killed in Matungu, Kakamega county just shortly after the director of public administration Noordin Haji ordered for release of Echesa, Sen. Malala, MP Murunga & MCA Oduori.

