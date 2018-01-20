BREAKING: University Of Nairobi Students On Rampage Over Hon Babu Owino Arrest

By Patric V for the Star

A section of University of Nairobi students have taken to the streets demanding the release of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Babu was arrested on Friday outside Parliament buildings by Flying Squad officers over claims of assault on a security guard in Westlands.

The students mostly drawn from the Parklands campus have barricaded sections of the roads leading to the CBD.

Read: Babu Owino arrested for ‘attempt to overthrow government’, assault

They claim that the MP is being falsely accused.

The students are also demanding the release of their HELB money.

“We only have two ultimatums for us to get off the streets. We demand the release of our comrade Babu Owino and release of our money so that we can proceed with learning,” some of them shouted.

After his arrest, Babu said police held him for “attempting to overthrow the government”.

“Been arrested. Held at Parklands. Charges are two. Harbouring intention to overthrow the government. Assault. It shall be well,” he told his Twitter followers.

Babu has alleged that his arrest is politically instigated by political rivals to destabilise his leadership.

Hon Owino said he was arrested by Flying Squad officers who told him they had orders from Nairobi DCI boss Nicholas Kamwende.

“I was arrested and booked in here and the only person who can clearly tell the nation what happened is DCIO Kamwende Ireri.”

“I hope he comes clean on this because I am innocent on any allegations being fabricated,” the first-term legislator said.

In September last year, the MP was also arrested minutes after he had been released on another incitement case.

Kamwende did not respond to messages or phone calls when contacted for comment.