Breaking: Uhuru to Suspend all Ministers, PSs, to form Unity Gvt with Raila

Sources inside statehouse confirm the president has suspended many cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries in a move to clean government and also bring in people with integrity to stear the anti-corruption campaign.
Uhuru is expected to appoint several officials allied to prime minister Raila Odinga into government.
Those expected to face the chopping board include DP Ruto allies many of whom’s docket are riddled with corruption like Energy CS Charles Keter, others include Rashid Achesa and Henry Rotich and Mwangi Kiunjuri.
More to follow
Comments
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
All Kenyans of goodwill must Unite and Oppose this National Conspiracy Btw Raila A Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta Mafia organization led by the greedy GEMA nowand not tomorrow.