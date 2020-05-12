BREAKING: Uhuru suffers setback, coalition with KANU declared illegal, Ruto political death prolonged by few more days

The post-poll coalition between President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party and Senator Gideon Moi’s independence party KANU has been suspended by the Political Parties Tribunal.
This is after Jubilee deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kosittany and three others filed a petition with the Political Parties Tribunal. The petitioners sought orders to have the political union declared “invalid, illegal and of no effect in law”.
The Political Parties Tribunal ruled that the coalition will only take effect after the NEC approves it, therefore the order will remain in effect until the National Executive Committee approves the pact.
“(It) violated Article 10, 38, 73 and 91 of the Constitution of Kenya, the Political Parties Act, Regulation 21 of the Political Parties (Registration) Regulations 2019 and Article 32.2 of the 1st Interested Party’s Constitution and any decision emanating therefrom is invalid, illegal and had no effect in law,” the order reads.
Dennis Itumbi, HSC @OleItumbi : The Political Parties Tribunal rules that the KANU and Jubilee Post Election deal is ILLEGAL. Jubilee NEC must be convened for such a decision to be made. The same has been communicated to Senate.
So, The Senate Leadership remains as it is.
#SystemYaFacts
Yesterday Monday, 11 may 2020 there was celebration after State House announced changes made to the Jubilee Senate leadership after a Jubilee party senate parliamentary meeting that was attended by party Leader Uhuru Kenyatta with 19 senators in attendance.
Hon Samuel Poghisio (KANU’s West Pokot Senator) named the new majority leader replacing Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet Senator).
Poghisio was to be deputised by Fatuma Dillo ( the Senator).
Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a Senator) was set to take over from Kihika as Majority Whip and be deputised by Farhiya Ali (Nominated Senator).
However, a section of Jubilee senators led by Hon Susan Kihika protested the changes saying: ““As Jubilee party senators, we did not receive any formal invitation for any meeting with an agenda to discuss the removal of senate Majority Leader and the Senate Majority Whip.”
