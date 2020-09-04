BREAKING: Uhuru strongman Hon David Murathe being grilled by EACC over corruption, COVID-19 scandal

Uhuru’s long term aide and Jubilee Party Vice Chairman Hon David Murathe currently being grilled by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers over alleged involvement in the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) COVID-19 supplies scandal.

Hon Murathe arrived at the EACC’s offices in Madison House, Upper Hill, around 2pm.

Senior Gazebo gangster has arrived at Madison Insurance House, Upperhill for interrogation by @EACCKenya.



Kiprono Kittony, the new Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) Board Chairperson, had earlier on arrived for questioning around 12pm while Priscilla Murungi, the wife of Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, was yet to arrive at the time of publishing.

Ms. Murungi has been connected to a company known as Caperina Enterprises Limited which allegedly received Ksh.45 million for the supply of 10,000 boxes of surgical masks to KEMSA.

Murathe, on his part, has been linked to Kilig Limited, a firm allegedly awarded Ksh.4 billion by KEMSA for the supply of 450,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at Ksh.9,000 each.

The outspoken close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday acknowledged that Willbroad Gatei Gachoka, one of the directors of Kilig Limited, is his longtime friend and business partner.