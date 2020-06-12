BREAKING: Uhuru orders flag to be flown at half-mast to mourn president Nkurunziza, died of COVID-19

President Uhuru has directed the Kenyan flag be flown at half-mast on Saturday in honour of the late Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza who died of COVID 19 on Tuesday.

In a Presidential Proclamation, sent out to media, the Head of State declared that in memory of the late Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza, the Kenyan and EAC flags shall be flown at half-mast from dawn to dusk on Saturday.

“I, Uhuru Kenyatta under the authority vested in me as the President of the Republic of Kenya, do hereby order and direct that in memory of the Late President Pierre Nkurunziza, the Flag of the East African Community and the Flag of the Republic of Kenya shall be flown at half-mast.” the Statement read in part.

It continued: “… all Public Buildings and Public Grounds and wherever else throughout the entire territory of the Republic of Kenya and at all of Kenya’s Diplomatic Missions abroad; from dawn on Saturday, 13th June 2020 until sunset on the day of his interment.”

President Nkurunziza died on June 9 aged 55 years at the Karusi Fiftieth Anniversary Hospital following a cardiac arrest but it emerged to be COVID-19

A statement from Government Spokesman Prosper Ntahorwamiye said that the Late President watched a volleyball match on Saturday afternoon in Ngozi but became unwell later that night

Reports indicated that President Nkurunziza’s health deteriorated drastically: doctors are said to have tried to resuscitate him for several hours but to no avail.

President Nkurunziza’s wife had been admitted in Nairobi’s Agha Khan hospital for COVID-19 after being flown in through a charted AMREF aircraft. She was discharged on Wednesday and went back home Bujumbura.