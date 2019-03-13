Breaking: Uhuru nominates Hilary Mutyamba as the new I.G as Boinnet handed over tourism CAS docket

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Hillary Mutyambai as the new Inspector General of Police replacing Joseph Boinnet.

Mr. Mutyambai, who is set to be vetted by Parliament, is currently the Assistant Director at the Counter Terrorism Center.

Pundits have indicated that the move is meant to cut DP Ruto to size given that the outgoing IG was his nominee

In an Executive Order dated March 13, 2019, Boinnet – whose four year tenure as I.G came to an end on Monday – was appointed the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.



President Kenyatta also made three State appointments including Wycliffe Ogalo (Commissioner-General, Kenya Prisons Service), Brigadier Vincent Naisho Loonena (Director-Genral, Kenya Coast Guard Service) and Brigadier John Migui Waweru (Director-General, Kenya Wildlife Service).

Eliud Ndung’u Kinuthia was appointed the new Chairperson of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

He will lead a team of five; Lilian Mutio Kiamba, Eusebius Karuti Laibuta, Naphtaly Kipchirchir Rono, Alice Otieno Otwala and John Tentemo Ole Moyaki who were nominated as members of the NPSC.