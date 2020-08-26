BREAKING: Uhuru makes changes in Government, announces mini reshuffle of Principal Secretaries , see list

CHANGES IN GOVERNMENT
His Excellency the President, with a view of strengthening the management of the Ministry of Health, has made the following changes:
1. Dr. Francis Owino to be Principal Secretary for Public Health;
2. Ms. Susan Mochache to be Principal Secretary for Medical Services;
3. Mr. Peter Kinuthia Thuku to be Principal Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Health;
4. Amb. Johnson Weru to be Principal Secretary, Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development.
The changes take place with immediate effect.
