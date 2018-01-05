BREAKING: Uhuru Appoints New Cabinet Secretaries, Retains 6, Check Out New Names

President Uhuru retains CS’s Matiangi, Rotich, Balala, Macharia, Keter & Mucheru; Kinyua head of Public Service, Chief of Staff Nzioka, Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua. Nominated CS Munyes, Ukur Yatani, Tobiko.
These CS are retained.
Najib Balala – Tourism
James Macharia – Transport
Fred Matiang’gi – Interior, Education (Acting)
Henry Rotich – Treasury
Joe Mucheru ) ICT
Charles Keter – Energy
Head Public Service – Joseph Kinyua
Deputy Head Public Service- Wanyama Musiambo
Chief of Staff & Head Presidential Delivery Unit – Nzioka Waita
State House Comptroller – Kinuthia Mbugua
New CS Appointments
John Munyes
Ukur Yattani
Keriako Tobiko (resigns as DPP)
Diplomatic assignments
Amb. Netherlands – Lawrence Lenayapa
Police Service
Back to Public Service For redeployment
Joel Mboya Kitili (Formery Deputy Inspector General Police)
Samuel Arachi (Deputy IG AP)
Ndegwa Muhoro (Directorate Criminal Investigations)
Police Service
Officers appointed in Acting Capacity
Edward Njoroge Mbugua – Act. Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police
Noor Gabao (sp?) – Act. Inspector General Admin Police
George Kinoti Maingi – Act. Dir., Directorate Criminal Investigations
Comments
Odhiambo Oyamo says
NONSENSE PRESIDE…..ENT. Matiang’i the KILLER is yet to be judged.
RICHARD KIPTEIGONG says
They are all economic saboteurs, where is the Rao/ Kibaki economy? they drained all of it with a lot of debts bure kabisa. The debt has swallowed 52% of our GDP so how are we going to survive? Really choices have consequences .
دانلود فیلم says
thanks
Erick otieno says
I dee there is no changes been made is stil the same people holding job
Anonymous says
Who cares..our president will appoint once he is sworn in. Uthamakistan can celebrate if they wish for us it is electoral Justice or seccesion period.
Waka waka says
I pity NASA petty dreamers. Ni kama kirogwa. Eti Rais wenu atachagua Cabinet yake? Hehehihi… 1,2,3 Matusiiii!!!
kangotole shaddy says
kicheko cha utoto na madharau kitafika mwisho. At the end of the tunnel there’s light.
res says
Raila himself is jobless, his deputy too is jobless, who wants to be appointed into their zero game?
Anonymous says
Let them start eating our money freely