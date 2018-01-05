Kenya Today

BREAKING: Uhuru Appoints New Cabinet Secretaries, Retains 6, Check Out New Names

President Uhuru retains CS’s Matiangi, Rotich, Balala, Macharia, Keter & Mucheru; Kinyua head of Public Service, Chief of Staff Nzioka, Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua. Nominated CS Munyes, Ukur Yatani, Tobiko.

These CS are retained.
Najib Balala – Tourism
James Macharia – Transport
Fred Matiang’gi – Interior, Education (Acting)
Henry Rotich – Treasury
Joe Mucheru ) ICT
Charles Keter – Energy

Head Public Service – Joseph Kinyua
Deputy Head Public Service- Wanyama Musiambo
Chief of Staff & Head Presidential Delivery Unit – Nzioka Waita
State House Comptroller – Kinuthia Mbugua

New CS Appointments
John Munyes
Ukur Yattani
Keriako Tobiko (resigns as DPP)

Diplomatic assignments
Amb. Netherlands – Lawrence Lenayapa

Police Service
Back to Public Service For redeployment
Joel Mboya Kitili (Formery Deputy Inspector General Police)
Samuel Arachi (Deputy IG AP)
Ndegwa Muhoro (Directorate Criminal Investigations)

Police Service
Officers appointed in Acting Capacity
Edward Njoroge Mbugua – Act. Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police
Noor Gabao (sp?) – Act. Inspector General Admin Police
George Kinoti Maingi – Act. Dir., Directorate Criminal Investigations

