BREAKING: Uhuru KICKS OUT Journalists From His Functions, Orders Them To Pack And Leave

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday asked journalists to leave while covering an event which he was presiding.
President Kenyatta launched the Service Standing Orders (SSOs) at the Kenya School of Government where he also delivered a lengthy speech on the reforms in the security sector.
Shortly after making his remarks, the President asked journalists to switch off their equipment and leave saying “their work was done”.
“Sasa si muzime hizo vitu zenu na muende? Kazi imeisha (Now you switch off your equipment and go. Your work is done)” – President Uhuru Kenyatta stated.
However, PSCU’s Director of Digital Communication Dennis Itumbi shortly took to his twitter account, offering an explanation for the President’s rather unique order.
“That included @PSCU_Digital – the officers were getting into a closed door meeting. Nothing wrong at all,” Itumbi stated.
Looks like this week was tough on freedom of media in Kenya and the three events today crown it all:
1. PRESIDENT KENYATTA asks journalists covering the launch of the IG Conference to leave.
2. POLICE CHASE away journalists from Communications Authority premises as Okiya Omtatah pastes court order to switch on TV stations.
3. MATIANGI ORDERS journalists covering launch of National Education Dialogue to leave as he addresses stakeholders…
Comments
Anonymous says
Alafu?
stanlaw says
yangu mie nilitia kibindoni nawaajieni wenye kusoma sheria na kulingana na khaki
Anonymous says
Why do the Kenya Jounalist let themselves to be abused by the government like this! President is not doing you a favor by letting you covering him, you can as well choose not to cover him at all. He has personal family TV station to cover him and prop their ratings at the expense of other stations!
Uhuru doesn’t pay your salaries and covering or not covering him does not add Ugali on your table. If he is treating you like a door mat, then why do have to act like a dog who vomit and go back to lick it! Assume that he is not existing, give maximum coverage to the opposition or other progressive agendas in Kenya. There is plenty to cover in the country without kissing his ass, or is he serving you food or some pecks whenever you give him coverage? After all he needs you more than you need him. Shut him off until he crawl back begging your coverage.
Anonymous says
your media house remains shut thou courts said otherwise. so Uhuru will continue to make news even if you are chased. respect him.OK?
Anonymous says
atleast sitaona akikuna mkundu na macho kubwa na red kama dogy yenye iko on heat
Anonymous says
KIKUYU presidency/KIKUYU junta government, very fake and forgetful. 1000 Kikuyus went down, 3000 lost property, displaced and disoriented yet they are making presidency bed for “hitler king ruto” for 2022.
If they still don’t know, it’s the likes of Miguna who can deter this vicious ” king ” william the DREADED yet coumafledged in Kikuyu uniform.
You may call me names if you are aka mutahi ngunyi or kuria but ruto will be president at this rate.
Anonymous says
Posting the same comment on different articles shows ur a narrow minded moron
Anonymous says
At least he asked them to leave remember raila apologising on TV because his monkey luos roughed up journalists at their hq,, or do you think we don’t have memories little punk ass faggots
Mkenyamkenya says
Is he really the president? Even Hitler, Adolf used to love the media. Maybe because he had the congregation (the wanjikus) on his side.
tawaibenson says
NO DEMOCRACY$FREDOM
Anonymous says
WHAT KIND OF UJINGA UHURU HAS THIS IS NOT YOUR BED ROOM IS KENYA AND WE ARE THERE TO STAY YOU WILL NOT TAKE OTHER TRIBES ANY WHERE WE DONT NEED YOU LEAD YOUR TRIBE
Anonymous says
So why are these guys still complaining or did that fake swearing in not solve their problems lol
Anonymous says
Si walijiaibisha waaa
Anonymous says
Cyprian nyakundi is facing charges for similar online content do you think you will write this for long?
Kelvin says
I appreciate your thought but this idea of people mentioning Kikuyus as all evil and casting an awful portrait of a community should stop my friend. Lets criticise individuals and not communities as it is comes out as tribalism. Being in the 21st century lets join hands and shun immature politics by warding off ethnicity. Anyway I like your reasoning.
Anonymous says
Kelvin, I concur with your sentiment that everybody for him / her own, God for us all. No need of condemning the whole community as a whole . Not all Kikuyus are evil, that is a fact, the same way that not all Luos are slum dwellers the way Kikuyus potray them! Not every Kikuyu sacrifice goats and dogs at Uhuru Park in the name of ritual to prevent Raila from swearing in. Not all Kikuyus are Mungikis in the name of business community.
Everybody should be treated as an individual, not guilty by association; many, many Kikuyus are good people, the only problem is, they do not tell Uhuru the truth; do long as the presidency revolve around Central Province, they are fine. At times, leaders need to be chastised; don’t save or protect a rabid dog, biting people and spreading diseases, because it is your dog any way. Luos don’t protect even their real brothers if he is a thief, that is a known fact, on the other hand Kikuyus hide them and protect them so long as he bring wealth to the homestead.
Wake up and champion the truth for a better Kenya where you are not judged or given a job based on your last name or the region where you came from.
Anonymous says
Breaking news ; Miguna MIguna is dead killed inside kiambu police cells during police violently interrogation.