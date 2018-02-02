BREAKING: Uhuru KICKS OUT Journalists From His Functions, Orders Them To Pack And Leave

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday asked journalists to leave while covering an event which he was presiding.

President Kenyatta launched the Service Standing Orders (SSOs) at the Kenya School of Government where he also delivered a lengthy speech on the reforms in the security sector.

Shortly after making his remarks, the President asked journalists to switch off their equipment and leave saying “their work was done”.

“Sasa si muzime hizo vitu zenu na muende? Kazi imeisha (Now you switch off your equipment and go. Your work is done)” – President Uhuru Kenyatta stated.



However, PSCU’s Director of Digital Communication Dennis Itumbi shortly took to his twitter account, offering an explanation for the President’s rather unique order.

“That included @PSCU_Digital – the officers were getting into a closed door meeting. Nothing wrong at all,” Itumbi stated.

Looks like this week was tough on freedom of media in Kenya and the three events today crown it all:

1. PRESIDENT KENYATTA asks journalists covering the launch of the IG Conference to leave.

2. POLICE CHASE away journalists from Communications Authority premises as Okiya Omtatah pastes court order to switch on TV stations.

3. MATIANGI ORDERS journalists covering launch of National Education Dialogue to leave as he addresses stakeholders…

