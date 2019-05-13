BREAKING: Uhuru is back in office, check out photos

President Kenyatta signs Health Laws (Amendment), Assumption of the Office of County Governor bills into law

NAIROBI, 13th May 2019 (PSCU)—President Uhuru Kenyatta has today signed into law the Health Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2018 and the Assumption of the Office of County Governor Bill.

The new health law amends the Pharmacy and Poisons Act (Cap 244), the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act (Cap 244), the Nurses Act (Cap 257), and the Kenya Medical Training College Act (Cap 261).

Other legislations amended through the Health Laws (Amendment) Act include the Nutritionists and Dieticians Act, the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority Act, the Counsellors and Psychologists Act, the Physiotherapists Act, the Health Records and Information Managers Act and the Clinical Officers (Training, Registration and Licensing) Act.

