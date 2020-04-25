BREAKING: Uhuru extends curfew, travel restrictions out & into Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi by 21 days

President Uhuru has today Saturday extended the nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew as well as the ban on movement in and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan area, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale for a further 21 days.

President Uhuru, speaking while addressing the nation at State House in Nairobi, announced these as part of a raft of new measures aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus pandemic

The Head of State also tasked security agencies with upgrading their alert and response measures on porous borders to prevent any security threats that could otherwise compromise the war on Covid-19.

“The cessation of movement into and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan area and the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa that are currently in force shall be extended for a further containment period of 21 days,” he said.

“The nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew that is currently in force shall also be extended for a further period of 21 days.”

President Kenyatta also stated that the national hygiene program which is set to kick off and will run for the next 30 days will employ over 26,148 workers and is gradually expected to grow to over 100,000 young people across the country.

While expressing hope at a near victory in the war to rid the country off Covid-19, he also urged Kenyans to remain disciplined and follow government directives.

“I will not delay de-escalating the measures we are taking the moment our experts inform us that the risks have reduced sufficiently on the basis of how we respond,” he said.

The President thanked the National Assembly forapproving his tax relief measures.

“Thanks to our legislators, we will now ensure that employees have more of their earnings available to them to spend and reduce the corporate tax burden as an incentive to the business enterprises,” he added.

Uhuru was joined in the briefing by Governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa) Salim Mvurya (Kwale) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi).

The governors reiterated the national government’s call on self-hygiene, hand washing and social distancing in order to curb further spread of the virus.

The President also thanked Parliament for approving the government’s tax relief measures.