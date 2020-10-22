Breaking: Uhuru experiences miracle in Kisumu, accorded super warm reception

President Uhuru Kenyatta experienced a real miracle of sorts in Kisumu, he has just been accorded a grand welcome into the lakeside city just a day after receiving the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

In photos circulated online, the roads were filled with locals and residents carrying placards with writings supporting the BBI.



The Head of State’s visit who is expected to launch development projects alongside ODM leader Raila Odinga brought everything to a standstill, from boda boda riders to matatu drivers.