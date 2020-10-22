Breaking: Uhuru experiences miracle in Kisumu, accorded super warm reception

President Uhuru Kenyatta experienced a real miracle of sorts in Kisumu, he has just been accorded a grand welcome into the lakeside city just a day after receiving the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.
In photos circulated online, the roads were filled with locals and residents carrying placards with writings supporting the BBI.
The Head of State’s visit who is expected to launch development projects alongside ODM leader Raila Odinga brought everything to a standstill, from boda boda riders to matatu drivers.
Comments
Anonymous says
They come to see the two vampires fraudsters for themselves within their marketing of the SNAKE document BBI, the satanic script that only are supported and drafted by wachawi.
Anonymous says
You will kill yourself with hate. Uhuru and Raila will also receive such crowds here in central. What will you do?