President Kenyatta seems to have dissolved the cabinet effective Friday 21st December 2018, this follows a notice to the respective cabinet secretaries,attorney general and all principal secretaries.
The above named have been ordered to surrender the names of senior officers who will be responsible.
In a letter sent through the office of head of public service the government officers have been ordered not to travel out of the country.
BREAKING: Uhuru dissolves cabinet effective Friday 21st
President Kenyatta seems to have dissolved the cabinet effective Friday 21st December 2018, this follows a notice to the respective cabinet secretaries,attorney general and all principal secretaries.
Leave a Reply