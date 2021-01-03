BREAKING: Uhuru burns political rallies, extends curfew to 12 March as schools set to reopen

President Uhuru has extended the daily, dusk-to-dawn curfew up to Friday, March 12.

The curfew will continue to be enforced across the country from 10.00 pm to 4.00am.

In an Executive Order issued on Sunday, President Uhuru further announced a 60-day ban on all gatherings including political meetings that may act as super-spreader events.

Funerals and weddings have however been exempted from the ban provided the number of persons in attendance is capped at not more than 150.

Venues holding gatherings of this kind will be expected to have the capacity to accommodate guests in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

All overnight vigils and events of any kind will remain prohibited indefinitely.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended countrywide curfew, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i announces. pic.twitter.com/RIx2AkBlqp — #TeamMatiangi 🇰🇪 (@TheTeamMatiangi) January 3, 2021



Passengers in public and private vehicles will be requitred to wear masks and maintain hand hygiene at all times while within the motor vehicle; and all public service vehicles will be expected to observe a strict

60% maximum carrying capacity limit.

The Executive Order noted that while the positivity rate continues to decline, the threat of the pandemic is still real to health and livelihoods of all Kenyans.

Kenya has so far confirmed 96,802 coronavirus since the pandemic was confirmed locally in March.