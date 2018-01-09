BREAKING: Uhuru BANS NTSA From Manning Highways, Orders Traffic Police To Take Charge

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered NTSA off the highways, directs that only Traffic cops should man the roads

In the wake of mounting road carnage, President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to leave the manning of Kenyan roads to traffic police.

Speaking at the burial of the three AIPCA bishops who died in road accident on December 30, 2017 at…, the president said, “Today the government is directing all NTSA officers on the roads to go back (to offices) and leave traffic duties to the police.”

Uhuru would further urge the citizenry to be intolerant of careless and dangerous drivers saying the enforcement of traffic rules and safety was the responsibility of every Kenyan. He said that over 80 per cent of the road crashes were caused by people who did not maintain their vehicles, were careless and speeding.

The core functions of NTSA have been;

Registration and licensing of motor vehicles.

Regulate the Public Service Vehicle.

Advise the Government on national policy with regards to road transport system.

Developing and implementing road safety strategies. — Ernest Murunga (@ErnestMurunga) January 9, 2018