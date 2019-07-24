Breaking: Uhuru appoints Ukur Yatani to act in Treasury ministry

Spokesperson’s Office

State House, Nairobi.

Wednesday, 24th July 2019

Press Statement

Reorganization of Government

In order to ensure smooth operations and continuity at the National Treasury and in line Ministries following the Court Order affecting the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Planning Mr Henry Rotich and the Principal Secretary for the National Treasury Dr Kamau Thugge, His Excellency the President has made the following changes to the organization of Government:

(I) Hon. (Amb.) Ukur Yatani Kanacho, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, assumes, in Acting Capacity the Cabinet Secretary responsibility for National Treasury and Planning.

(II) Dr Julius Monzi Muia is appointed as the Principal Secretary for the National Treasury.

(III) Mr Torome Saitoti is appointed as the Principal Secretary for the State Department of Planning.

(IV) Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa is appointed as the Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Defence.

Kanze Dena-Mararo

State House Spokesperson