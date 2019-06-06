Breaking: Uhuru appoints new KRA boss James Mburu

James Githii Mburu has been appointed as the new Commissioner General of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) following a special gazette notice issued on Tuesday.
The new boss will take up John Njiraini’s office after his tenure came to an end.
Njiraini had attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 on December 19, 2017, leading to backroom wars regarding his replacement.
Mr Njiraini’s exit and sourcing of his replacement had fuelled a boardroom war at the revenue authority that had a dramatic end after it pulled President Uhuru Kenyatta’s hand who then sent the entire board packing.
Anonymous says
this mlevi and clique ….failed and will soon pay for it….
