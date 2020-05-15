BREAKING: Uhuru appoints Agnes Odhiambo to be chair NTSA board

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed former Controller of Budget Ms Agnes Odhiambo as the new National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) board chairperson.

The appointment will last for a period of three years.

In a Gazette Noitice published on Friday, the President also appointed the late novelist Francis Imbuga’s wife, Professor Mabel Imbuga to Chair NACADA.

More appointments are expected next week as the president roles out the government of national unity that will include appoints of opposition leader Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Wiper party leader Kalonzo musyoka, Gideon Moi’s KANU and Isaac Ruto’s Chama Cha Mashinani