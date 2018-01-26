BREAKING: Uhuru To Announce Full Cabinet Ministers

President Uhuru will announce the list of new cabinet secretaries shortly, KBC outside broadcasting van is already on location and its expected that he will name new or confirm those already in office.

It is not clear yet if the president will also name the more than 40 principal secretaries and other senior government positions.

Word has it that opposition politicians may have already been included in the cabinet, it was rumoured that USA embassy was pushing for a government of national unity and therefore some current and former allies of NASA leader/principals may be included in the cabinet

Names of opposition politicians likely to be included in the cabinet are;

Ex Governor Dr Evans Kidero

Dr Boni Khalwale

Hon Farah Maalim

Hon Jakoyo Midiwo

Among others

More to follow