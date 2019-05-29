Breaking: Ugandan envoy to kenya involved in a road accident

Ugandan Envoy to Kenya has been injured in an accident.

The envoy Phoebe Otaala was involved in an accident at Kimaeti market along the busy Malaba-Bungoma highway.

Bungoma County commissioner Stephen Kihara confirmed that the vehicle that was involved in the morning accident had three occupants and the envoy was rushing to Kisumu international airport to catch a flight to Nairobi.

“She sustained injuries on the left leg and rushed to Life care hospital formerly Lumboka hospital in Bungoma town, she is receiving treatment as we a wait a flight to take her to Nairobi for a specialized treatment,” said Kihara.

He said that the other two victims received multiple injuries but they are responding well to medication at the same private medical facility

His sentiments were also corraboted by the Bungoma County Commander Stephen Sang who said that the accident occurred after the Mitsubishi Pajero vehicle rolled severally following a tire burst.

“The diplomat and the two others were injured during the Wednesday 29 9am accident along Malaba-Bungoma road.

They were rushed to Life care hospital by good Samaritans.