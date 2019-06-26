Breaking: Tycoon Businessman Paul Kobia’s offices raided by flying squad

Nairobi tycoon Paul Kobia’s Nairobi offices were raided by the police on Wednesday morning.

Detectives who raided the Kilimani offices at around 10 am, violently broke into the premises’ gates after the workers refused to open it.

The officers are also said to have declined to mention the reasons for the raid at the premises.

A source at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation(DCI), however, told Nairobi News that detectives were seeking documents following a complaint by a foreigner who had been duped into a fake gold deal.

Detectives are said to have first visited the premises on Tuesday evening and conducted a reconnaissance, an observation conducted on his home before they again stroke on Wednesday.

Reports indicated that journalists were denied access to the businessman’s offices.

Eight of Kobia’s workers are also apprehended by the detectives following the raid.

Earlier in the year, the controversial businessman threatened those perceived to be insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta stating that he would personally discipline them.

He also claimed that he was the fourth in command after Uhuru, Ruto and Raila and finished by warning those who would try and interfere with the Jubilee Party’s style of ruling.

In past reports, Kobia once sued the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) for allegedly threatening to close his bank accounts if he failed to disclose his source of huge chunks of money.

He had claimed that the move by CBK was an infringement on the customers constitutional right to privacy and property.

