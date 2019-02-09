Breaking: Two Kenya Airways planes collide while undergoing maintaining at JKIA

TWO KQ Embraer planes collide while undergoing maintenance at JKIA; KCAA Director-General Gilbert Kibe says investigation opened.
Embraer ERJ-190, Reg 5Y-KYR jumped off the chocks while on ground run to a hanger, and the crew tried to steer it from hitting the hangar walls, but it hit another parked Embraer ERJ-190 Reg 5Y-FFF.
Both aircraft were badly damaged and 5Y-KYR will be out of service for a long time.
Comments
Anonymous says
THIS IS ONE OF THOSE METHODS USED FOR TRANSFERRING RESOURCES INTO FOREIGN HANDS! KENYA AIRWAYS WILL SOON BE FOREIGN OWNED WHILE THEIR MAINTENANCE WILL BE PASSED OVER TO KENYAN TAXPAYERS, MOST OF WHOM ARE DWELLING IN SLUMS AND CANNOT AFFORD THE AIRFARE TO TRAVEL LOCALLY WITHIN KENYA!
Anonymous says
that should have happened to air force one that carries the vampire and his wicked cohorts.