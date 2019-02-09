Breaking: Two Kenya Airways planes collide while undergoing maintaining at JKIA

TWO KQ Embraer planes collide while undergoing maintenance at JKIA; KCAA Director-General Gilbert Kibe says investigation opened.

Embraer ERJ-190, Reg 5Y-KYR jumped off the chocks while on ground run to a hanger, and the crew tried to steer it from hitting the hangar walls, but it hit another parked Embraer ERJ-190 Reg 5Y-FFF.

Both aircraft were badly damaged and 5Y-KYR will be out of service for a long time.