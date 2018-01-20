Kenya Today

Breaking: Traffic Police Caught Taking Bribe Sacked While Those that Killed Baby Mutinda-Pendo Got Promoted

TRAFFIC cop caught on camera extorting a Ugandan motorist has been identified, being processed for dismissal; Boinnet says graft intolerable.

Well, in the video the officer speaks good English and seems very reasonable,ask any average motorist will tell you.

Question to IG Boinet, when will the officers that shot dead innocent NASA supporters including baby Pendo and Mutinda be arraigned in court or be dismissed?

  3. poor policemen and women being exploited by jubilee corrupt mafia government that is the way forward .let these low paid policemen earn their allowance in this corrupt kenya.

