Breaking! Toughest Jubilee Critic Nandi Hills MP ALFRED KETER Loses His Parliamentary Seat

NANDI HILLS MP ALFRED KETER has lost his seat in an election petition filed in Eldoret High Court to challenge his August win.

In his ruling, justice George Kimondo indicated that the petitioner proved his case and that there were irregularities committed.

In his petition, Benard Kitur requested the court to invalidate Keter’s win citing intimidation of voters and agents. He also cited cases of violence and voter bribery.

He further indicated in his petition that hon Keter campaigned on 6th and 7th contrary to The Elections Act.

Political pundits have related his loss to his hard stance against the Jubilee government and Deputy President William Ruto.

It remains to be seen whether he will bounce back or otherwise. Many, nonetheless, say he might defy all odds and emerge stronger by recapturing his seat.