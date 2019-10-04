Kenya Today

Breaking: Top Citizen Tv anchor Hussein Mohamed quits Royal media

Kenyans have received a shocking information about one of their beloved journalist leaving Citizen Tv.
Hussein Mohamed who has been hosting Tuesday’s news show dubbed ”newsnight ” has expressed himself so loud on twitter announcing his exit from the top television station in east and central Africa.

Loving fans all over the country and beyond had this to say;

