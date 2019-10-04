Breaking: Top Citizen Tv anchor Hussein Mohamed quits Royal media

Kenyans have received a shocking information about one of their beloved journalist leaving Citizen Tv.

Hussein Mohamed who has been hosting Tuesday’s news show dubbed ”newsnight ” has expressed himself so loud on twitter announcing his exit from the top television station in east and central Africa.

It has been a wonderful 10 years at Citizen TV. I have enjoyed & relished every moment I shared with my colleagues at RMS. I have decided to take a break after October In Sha Allah to concentrate on other matters. Loved the fans, the critics & everything in between. See you soon. — Hussein Mohamed (@HusseinMohamedg) October 4, 2019

Loving fans all over the country and beyond had this to say;

All the best for the future Hussein. A great journalist who is more truthful than neutral! — Collins Ogutu (@CKogutu) October 4, 2019

Nakutakia na kukuombea kila la heri likuandame katika Safari yako ndugu. Mungu akukunjulie njia zako. 👊🏿 — Ali 'Mwamvita' Manzu (@Ali_Manzu) October 4, 2019

What a talent.. You will be missed Hussein. Keep exploring — Benard Chitunga 🇰🇪 (@benchitunga) October 4, 2019

Boss I sure wish you well, and I hope you are making a money move..BBC, CNN maybe? All the best.. — pauleenmwalo (@pauleenmwalo) October 4, 2019

Waah… your shoe size is too big @HusseinMohamedg who will replace this..lol — Alphone Kipkoech (@alfoneke_kaka) October 4, 2019

You are better in Aljazeera the leading Tv station in the world.wish you the best bro.Hussein. — S.A.Bashir (@SABashir6) October 4, 2019

We will miss you Hussein … may God bless the work of your hands — Daniel Kibet (@DanielK89894598) October 4, 2019