Breaking: Top Citizen Tv anchor Hussein Mohamed quits Royal media

Kenyans have received a shocking information about one of their beloved journalist leaving Citizen Tv.
Hussein Mohamed who has been hosting Tuesday’s news show dubbed ”newsnight ” has expressed himself so loud on twitter announcing his exit from the top television station in east and central Africa.
It has been a wonderful 10 years at Citizen TV. I have enjoyed & relished every moment I shared with my colleagues at RMS. I have decided to take a break after October In Sha Allah to concentrate on other matters. Loved the fans, the critics & everything in between. See you soon.
— Hussein Mohamed (@HusseinMohamedg) October 4, 2019
Loving fans all over the country and beyond had this to say;
All the best for the future Hussein. A great journalist who is more truthful than neutral!
— Collins Ogutu (@CKogutu) October 4, 2019
Nakutakia na kukuombea kila la heri likuandame katika Safari yako ndugu. Mungu akukunjulie njia zako. 👊🏿
— Ali 'Mwamvita' Manzu (@Ali_Manzu) October 4, 2019
What a talent.. You will be missed Hussein. Keep exploring
— Benard Chitunga 🇰🇪 (@benchitunga) October 4, 2019
Boss I sure wish you well, and I hope you are making a money move..BBC, CNN maybe? All the best..
— pauleenmwalo (@pauleenmwalo) October 4, 2019
Waah… your shoe size is too big @HusseinMohamedg who will replace this..lol
— Alphone Kipkoech (@alfoneke_kaka) October 4, 2019
You are one of the most influential and legit anchors i know on screen…GoodBye Hussein @DrRoselynAkombe @KoinangeJeff @BettyMKyallo @florence_mutua @Wavinya_Ndeti
— Andrew Kioko (@AndrewKioko18) October 4, 2019
You are better in Aljazeera the leading Tv station in the world.wish you the best bro.Hussein.
— S.A.Bashir (@SABashir6) October 4, 2019
We will miss you Hussein … may God bless the work of your hands
— Daniel Kibet (@DanielK89894598) October 4, 2019
You have done well in the 10 years,we all loved to watch you on our https://t.co/HjIzlCv1pe will be missed.wish you well in your future endeavors
— Polycarp sagero (@spwaterbouy) October 4, 2019
