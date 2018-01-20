Breaking: Thousands Raila NASA Supporters Storm Police Station, Demand Release Babu Owino

By Babu Owino
THE PEOPLE ARE SUPREME!
I would love to thank all patriots who have just stormed Parklands Police Station to demand for my release . Mr Kamwende who coordinates CID operations in Nairobi had me arrested me on a Friday with clear intention of having me behind bars for the whole weekend before trial on Monday. We will emerge stronger than before!
Comments
Baby Gee says
God is With you and you will be released in Jesus’ Name. Rogue Police Men who are paid to do dirty jobs instead of working for the Whole Nation they work for a rotten Government.
Anonymous says
Babu has done nothing. Kenyans have said no to this arrest and it cannot be accepted. We just want a Kenya free of injustice, corruption, hunger, hatred, prejudice, nepotism, discrimination, theft and murder. The will of the people must prevail. Enough is enough. May our faithful GOD Lord the King of the Universe see us through this journey. BINDU BICHENJANGA.
Anonymous says
Jesus, Emmanuel, Lord of Lords and the King of Kings, Saviour of the world, Bread of life, Son of God, The First born from the dead, Son of Mary, Son of Joseph, Son of David, Son, of man, Great Rabbi, Light of the world, Healer of the sick, the Way the Truth and the Life, a priest for ever in the Order of MELCHIZEDECK, the one whose name is above all names in Heaven and on overall the Earth, the one wo has all the power in Heaven and on Earth, please come and set the Kenyans free from Oppression and Bondage. Come we beg you Lord, Please come with all POWER AND AUTHORITY to set us free from the oppression of Jubilee. Come Lord Jesus and set us free. Take away all fear and doubt and see us through this journey just for the Glory of your Great name.
The LORD HEARS THE CRY OF THE POOR.
GLORY TO GOD IN THE HIGHEST
Gloria a Dios para siempre.
Amen.
Dada says
Amen
Anonymous says
Kenyans (NRA) should arrest Uhuru Kenyattas daughter and son lockthem in their jail ubtill uuhuru start thinking like a monkey. Tit for tat an eye for an eye. The language used to tame dictators.
Anonymous says
Mchawi amejipata uchi huku akiwa amezingirwa na watu ndio antapatapa. Msiongope, Mungu yu nasi. Babu ndungu yangu “KWA JINA LA YESU, TOKA GEREZANI”.
AMINA.
Anyi Mwanza says
BABU IS A NEW RAILA SO UNDOCHA CAN NOT SHAKE HIM
Anonymous says
Let us storm the police station and burn it to the ashes. one million march man should attack that notorious police detention camp.
Kevin Buldoza says
Babu is Next Our LUO king piN wapende washi pende
Anonymous says
jesus cannot release somebody from prison he himself failed to release himself from the roman empire cross.