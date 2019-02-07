How Supreme Court CHANGED LAST NIGHT Ruling on Homabay Governor election Petition

Governor Cyprian Awiti has survived the Supreme Court petition that sought to have his election nullified. The Court overturned lower courts ruling that had nullified his election due to massive election irregularities and illegalities .

SUPREME COURT upholds Homa Bay governor Cyprian Awiti's election, rules he was validly elected. pic.twitter.com/AJyvriEV0E — The Star Breaking (@TheStarBreaking) February 7, 2019

Homa Bay judgement on Cyprian Awiti was changed yesterday. Credible sources within the judiciary have confirmed. — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) February 7, 2019

Now you know when I say I have credible sources. Sometimes is good to listen to and take heed. I don't play. More later on how the decision to uphold Cyprian Awiti's election was reached. — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) February 7, 2019