How Supreme Court CHANGED LAST NIGHT Ruling on Homabay Governor election Petition

Governor Cyprian Awiti has survived the Supreme Court petition that sought to have his election nullified. The Court overturned lower courts ruling that had nullified his election due to massive election irregularities and illegalities .
SUPREME COURT upholds Homa Bay governor Cyprian Awiti's election, rules he was validly elected. pic.twitter.com/AJyvriEV0E
— The Star Breaking (@TheStarBreaking) February 7, 2019
