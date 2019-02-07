Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

How Supreme Court CHANGED LAST NIGHT Ruling on Homabay Governor election Petition

1 Comment

Governor Cyprian Awiti has survived the Supreme Court petition that sought to have his election nullified. The Court overturned lower courts ruling that had nullified his election due to massive election irregularities and illegalities .

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies