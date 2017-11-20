Breaking! More Suffering For Kenyans As Supreme Court Okays Uhuru’s Fraudlent Election

The Supreme Court has today upheld the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta and unanimously dismissed all the petitions challenging his re-election.

In a ruling read by Supreme Court President CJ David Maraga, the judges said the petitions lacked merit hence validated the October 26 repeat election.

This implies that President Uhuru Kenyatta will be sworn in on Tuesday, 28 2017.

The Supreme Court judges have 21 days to write their full judgment ans afford cogent reasons of their decision.