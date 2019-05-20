Breaking : Masinde Muliro University Students on strike, boycott exams

Students have gone on a peaceful boycott exercise at the masinde muliro university in Kakamega county.

The strike that is meant to interfere with exams which were supposed to commence today.

Through their leadership,the students are citing various reasons arousing their anger to stop with the exercise that had been planned.

Here is a memo sent to students to boycott the exams…





According to a student who spoke to Kenya today on anonymity the school had failed to update their system an exercise that would hinder many innocent students from partaking their exams.

They have given the school ultimatum before its closed saying that they must be treated fairly and that such a thing should never happen again.