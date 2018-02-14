BREAKING! South African President JACOB ZUMA Resigns

Jacob Zuma has resigned as South Africa President, heeding to orders by the ruling African National Congress (ANC).
This news came as a shocker to many as Zuma had stayed put over the last few days amid pressure and turmoil from ANC.
His resignation brings to an end his nine year scandal-plagued years in power.
In a televised speech, Zuma said “ I have served South Africa to the best of my ability. I am forever grateful that they trusted me with their highest office in the land. When I accepted the deployment, I understood and undertook to subject myself to the supreme law of the land- The Constitution.”
Yesterday, South African Parliament rescheduled the motion of no confidence against Zuma to Thursday (today) at 2pm as he remained adamant on not resigning.
The 75-year-old who has been in office since 2009, said he disagreed with the way the ANC had shoved him toward an early exit after the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as party president
Comments
Anonymous says
INSTEAD OF FIGHTING FOR BLACK SOUTH AFRICAN RIGHTS AND ECONOMIC FUTURE, THE GIANT SOUTH AFRICAN ANC ELITES CAVED IN AND SETTLED FOR FOREIGN CORPORATE BRIBES TO ENRICH THEMSELVES, BUILDING PALACES FOR THEMSELVES INSTEAD OF TO CONSTRUCTING NEW SYSTEM OR MAINTAINING /IMPROVING ON THE THOSE OLD SYSTEMS WHICH WERE CREATED DURING APARTHEID REGIME,
THE BLACK AFRICAN RULING ELITES EMBARKED ON SELF SERVING AND LETTING EVERYTHING COLLAPSE IN THE BLACK NEIGHBORHOODS!
POVERTY IN AFRICAN HAS BEEN CREATED BY AFRICAN DICTATORS AND RULING ELITES WHO SUCCUMBED TO THE ENTICING FOREIGN BRIBES IN EXCHANGE FOR THE LOOTING OF THE NATURAL RESOURCES, THE RESOURCES WHICH HAVE MADE WESTERN CORPORATIONS FILTHY RICH AND POWERFUL, ENABLING THEM TO CHOOSE WHO MUST RULE AND CONTROL THE AFRICAN CITIZENS!!
AFRICAN RULING ELITES AND DICTATORS DEMAND RESPECT FROM THEIR FELLOW AFRICAN CITIZENS WHILE BEING HUMPED IN THE BACK BY FOREIGN ELITES!!! THEY ARE READY TO MASS MURDER FELLOW AFRICANS FROM WHOM THEY DEMAND RESPECT WHILE DELIVERING NOTHING BUT CHAOS TO THEM IN EXCHANGE!