BREAKING: (photos) Sonko threatens ODM Chief Blogger Abdullahi Musa for exposing his evil plan to heckle, stone Raila convoy

Nairobi Senator and gubernatorial aspirant Mike Sonko has threatened to deal with ODM Chief Blogger cum Raila Odinga’s footsoldier Abdullahi Musa for exposing his evil plan to heckle and stoning Raila Odinga’s convoy today.

Sonko paid boys to heckle and stone Baba while campaigning in the city for NASA and Governor Kidero but the no nonsense blogger intercepted and expossed him by leaking a video of his giving money and instructing them on what to do.

Unbeknownst to himself, Sonko’s threats against musa will only deter his campaign and push away the few Luos, Kambas and Luhyas that support him.

Musa enjoys a cordial relationship with NASA Principals, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, and Suna East MP hon Junet Mohamed.