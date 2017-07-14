BREAKING: (photos) Sonko threatens ODM Chief Blogger Abdullahi Musa for exposing his evil plan to heckle, stone Raila convoy

Nairobi Senator and gubernatorial aspirant Mike Sonko has threatened to deal with ODM Chief Blogger cum Raila Odinga’s footsoldier Abdullahi Musa for exposing his evil plan to heckle and stoning Raila Odinga’s convoy today.
Sonko paid boys to heckle and stone Baba while campaigning in the city for NASA and Governor Kidero but the no nonsense blogger intercepted and expossed him by leaking a video of his giving money and instructing them on what to do.
Unbeknownst to himself, Sonko’s threats against musa will only deter his campaign and push away the few Luos, Kambas and Luhyas that support him.
Musa enjoys a cordial relationship with NASA Principals, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, and Suna East MP hon Junet Mohamed.
Comments
ni mimi says
ojinga you swallow your own medicine it’s you who taught others how to heckled and stones the opponents its ones of your tactics .but now it ur time to feel the music
Khalwaleist says
Nairobians cannot elect a thug Sonko as a governor
They will elect KIDERO instead.
Anonymous says
This coward guy calling himself ni mimi, hiding his identity is the biggest fool i have ever come a cross in this site, he is always irrelevant and possessed by odinga that all his comments have to start with Odinga, he must be a bus tad, because if he is not his father would have taught him to respect the elders not to keep on insulting the elders like he always does here.
ni wewe says
but better raila, than the usuall drunkerd,tribalist,land grabber.
Niasa,niasa….
robot man says
It’s time for politicians over seventy to meet their maker so if you tried from when you were a youth and didn’t make it USITUSUMBUE. Panga, laini
kevo says
just imagine the above image posses the picture of someone who wants to be the cities next govornor, nairobians until u vote out sonko I will not justify you as serious pole.
LOKARACH TITUS says
did u get RAO giving directions of the act?
Anonymous says
bozzo 4r govna /?
Anonymous says
Its true sonko is a jambazi but a goon that has done a lot with his sonko government I.e sonko rescue team just kip yapping but if u go to kijiji and mahusler ndio unajua ako na support last time I voted for kidero which I won’t this time he was elected overwhelmingly but he went kuvaa suit and stay in the office doing nothing please anyone with what kidero has done just post Nazi take kusumbua boda boda hawkers oh sorry he did something ” kidero grass” what benefit did it have in Nairobi hakuna ngombe ya kula atleast angepanda dukuma watu wachune wakule so kidero with ur arrogance na kidero “koffi ya shebesh it’s nyasi ile ulipanda ikuchague